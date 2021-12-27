BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will pay a dividend of US$0.23 on the 31st of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BankUnited's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, BankUnited's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

BankUnited Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:BKU Historic Dividend December 27th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.56 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.1% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that BankUnited has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. BankUnited definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

BankUnited Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BankUnited might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BankUnited that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

