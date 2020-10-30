BankUnited, Inc. Just Recorded A 12% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.8% to US$24.84 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues disappointed slightly, as sales of US$224m were 2.3% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of US$0.70 coming in 12% above what was anticipated. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BKU Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from BankUnited's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$903.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 26% to US$2.62. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$921.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.67 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$26.33. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic BankUnited analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting BankUnited's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that BankUnited is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple BankUnited analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for BankUnited that you need to be mindful of.

