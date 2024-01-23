BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $243.97 million, declining 9.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BankUnited, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' to come in at $34.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Nonperforming Assets' will reach $138.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.95 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-performing loans' to reach $134.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $105.02 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deposit service charges and fees' should arrive at $5.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.48 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE basis)' of $221.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $247.23 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other non-interest income' reaching $5.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.19 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $25.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.81 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Lease financing' stands at $14.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income before provision for loan losses' will likely reach $217.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $243.07 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for BankUnited, Inc. here>>>



Shares of BankUnited, Inc. have demonstrated returns of -7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BKU is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.