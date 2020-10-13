BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BKU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.76, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKU was $24.76, representing a -34.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.60 and a 83.82% increase over the 52 week low of $13.47.

BKU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BKU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports BKU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.45%, compared to an industry average of -35.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKU Dividend History page.

