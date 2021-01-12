BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BKU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKU was $39.03, representing a 6.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.79 and a 189.76% increase over the 52 week low of $13.47.

BKU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BKU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports BKU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.58%, compared to an industry average of -29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 45.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKU at 2.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.