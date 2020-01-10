BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that BKU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKU was $35.77, representing a -4.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.60 and a 17.97% increase over the 52 week low of $30.32.

BKU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). BKU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports BKU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.79%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

