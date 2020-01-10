Dividends
BKU

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that BKU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKU was $35.77, representing a -4.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.60 and a 17.97% increase over the 52 week low of $30.32.

BKU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). BKU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports BKU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.79%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKU


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular