BankUnited, Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $71.85 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $61.45 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $452.92 million from $492.35 million last year.

