BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

BankUnited, Inc. In Focus

Based in Miami Lakes, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -11.58%. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.31 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.67% compared to the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield of 3.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.24 is up 8.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, BankUnited, Inc. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.19%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BankUnited's current payout ratio is 36%. This means it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BKU for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.18 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.25% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BKU is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.