BANKUNITED Earnings Results: $BKU Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANKUNITED ($BKU) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $255,410,000, missing estimates of $266,875,158 by $-11,465,158.

BANKUNITED Insider Trading Activity

BANKUNITED insiders have traded $BKU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M. CORNISH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,778 shares for an estimated $421,475

KEVIN A. MALCOLM sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $113,772

JAY D. RICHARDS (Officer of Subsidiary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $102,950

SANJIV SOBTI has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,970 and 0 sales.

BANKUNITED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of BANKUNITED stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BANKUNITED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

