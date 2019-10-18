BankUnited (BKU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.81, changing hands as high as $33.89 per share. BankUnited Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.05 per share, with $37.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.79.

