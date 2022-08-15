BankUnited (BKU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.89, changing hands as high as $41.03 per share. BankUnited Inc. shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $33.90 per share, with $46.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.83.

