BankUnited (BKU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) reported $288.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +10.16%.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Interest-Earning Assets : $34.02 billion versus $34.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $34.02 billion versus $34.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest income before provision for credit losses : $258.21 million compared to the $252.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $258.21 million compared to the $252.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $29.99 million versus $25.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $29.99 million versus $25.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE basis) : $261.62 million versus $256.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $261.62 million versus $256.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other non-interest income : $10.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.69 million.

: $10.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.69 million. Lease financing : $4.66 million versus $3.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.66 million versus $3.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Deposit service charges and fees: $5.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.28 million.

Shares of BankUnited have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

