BankUnited (BKU) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $239.22 million, representing a decrease of 2.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BankUnited metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' should come in at $34.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.44 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Nonperforming Assets' will reach $133.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $117.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-performing loans' should arrive at $130.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Deposit service charges and fees' to come in at $5.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.55 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE basis)' will reach $222.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $232.11 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other non-interest income' will reach $7.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.43 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $20.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.54 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Lease financing' at $8.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income before provision for loan losses' to reach $218.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $227.87 million.



Shares of BankUnited have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BKU is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

