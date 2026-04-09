BankUnited About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BKU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BKU's recent stock price of $47.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of BankUnited Inc. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when BKU shares open for trading on 4/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.485 per share, with $52.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.04.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BKU makes up 1.51% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BKU).

In Thursday trading, BankUnited Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.