Banks, Woolworths drag Australia shares lower

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by banks and Woolworths Group, as the country's most populous state grappled with a double-digit rise in COVID-19 cases.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this is probably the "scariest period" for her state as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the more contagious Delta variant.

"The cluster growing in Sydney has become a bigger focus as there are concerns of a possible lockdown in parts of Sydney or New South Wales," said James Tao, a market analyst at CommSec.

The ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.3% to 7,275.3, heading for its first weekly drop in five.

The 'Big Four' banks fell about 1% each, in line with broader financial stocks .AXFJ.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said it would retain its New Zealand business, after a review found that a demerger would not be in the best interests of its shareholders.

Woolworths Group WOW.AX tumbled 11.2% in its biggest fall ever, after Endeavour Group EDV.AX made its market debut after being spun-off by the supermarket chain.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.2% despite higher oil prices, as investors looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting next week, which will decide on a possible output hike. O/R

Afterpay APT.AX was among the top gainers after saying it would let users in the United States shop at major merchants that it had not signed up directly, a move that analysts say will boost sales and margins.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.6%, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rising about 1% each.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed flat at 12,586.89.

Travel services provider Tourism Holdings Ltd THL.NZ was the top percentage gainer, up 5.2%.

