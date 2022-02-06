Banks weigh on Australia shares as ANZ outlook disappoints

Australia shares fell on Monday as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slumped 5% to touch a near one-year low after flagging a hit to margins and also dragged down stocks of other heavyweight lenders.

By contrast, Graincorp GNC.AX soared 12.9% after the agribusiness firm forecast an at least 70% growth in full-year profit, driven by global demand for Australian grain and oilseeds.

James Hardie JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, jumped 5% after hiking its annual profit outlook for the fourth time, and setting an even higher forecast for the next year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1% as crude oil prices hit seven-year highs late on Friday on worries about supply disruptions fuelled by frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers.

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX added 1.3% on Monday, while Santos STO.AX and Ampol ALD.AX were up 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ also remained buoyant and climbed 1.2%, tracking a strong overnight finish on the Nasdaq .IXIC.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ.N rose 3.6%, while local tech names Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX added 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

