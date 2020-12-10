US Markets

Banks warn EU of disruption in derivatives markets in January

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Financial markets will be disrupted in January unless the European Union allows the bloc's investors to use derivatives trading platforms in London, a group of seven financial industry bodies have said.

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Financial markets will be disrupted in January unless the European Union allows the bloc's investors to use derivatives trading platforms in London, a group of seven financial industry bodies have said.

Britain has left the EU and transition arrangements giving continued full access end on Dec. 31.

Brussels has so far not granted "equivalence" or permission for platforms in London, the world's major centre for derivatives trading, to continue serving banks and companies in the bloc from January 1.

The industry bodies told the EU's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness in a letter dated Dec. 9 that without access, EU financial services firms would end up having to use platforms in the United States, which already have EU permission.

"In the absence of action from policymakers, there will be disruption in the market as of 1 January, as not all clients across the industry will be ready to put in place alternative solutions on that date, despite best efforts," their letter said.

Market participants in the EU "at best" face reduce choice on where to trade, and avoidable extra costs and operational complexity, the letter said.

"Together, these factors may lead to lower returns for investors," it added.

The letter was signed by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Electronic Debt Markets Association, European Venues and Intermediaries' Association, AIMA, FIA, Association for Financial Markets in Europe, and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

McGuinness warned the City of London earlier this week to expect only limited access to the EU at best given Britain has decided to leave the single market.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    7 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular