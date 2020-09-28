Banks, travel stocks set to lead Wall Street higher

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to surge at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.

Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O rose between 2% and 4% in premarket trading, while cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N and Carnival Corp CCL.N gained more than 3.5% each.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Friday it had secured a $5.5 billion Treasury loan and could tap up to $2 billion more in October depending on the allocation of extra funds under a $25 billion loan package for airlines.

Worries over rising coronavirus cases and waning hopes of more fiscal stimulus have led to a spike in market volatility in the past few weeks, and analysts expect trading to remain choppy in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Friday, helped by technology stocks, but the Dow Jones .DJI and the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX indexes posted their fourth straight weekly decline - the longest such streak since August 2019.

U.S. big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Citigroup Inc C.N added between 1.0% and 1.9%. US/

"Traders tend to gravitate toward those groups that are most oversold because they have the greatest upside potential," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York, referring to banks and travel-related stocks.

Optimism spilled over from Asian trading hours after data over the weekend showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August.

"All of this data reminds investors that we're not headed for a new bear market or a new recession," Stovall said.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 372 points, or 1.38%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 47.5 points, or 1.44%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 213.5 points, or 1.92%.

Shares of technology-related stocks including Facebook Inc FB.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, seen as relatively safe assets during economic uncertainty, rose between 1.8% and 2.7%.

Boeing BA.N shares rose 3.5% after the FAA Chief Steve Dickson said the agency is set to conduct a 737 MAX evaluation flight this week, a key milestone as the planemaker aims for approval to resume flight.

Devon Energy Corp DVN.N jumped 12.2% after the oil and gas producer said it will buy peer WPX Energy Inc WPX.N for $2.56 billion. WPX Energy shares surged 13.5%.

Shares of chip gear makers KLA Corp KLAC.O tumbled 2.5%, while Lam Research Corp LRCX.O and Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O fell more than 1% as the United States imposed curbs on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC 0981.HK, citing risk of military use.

