Banks Tighten Loan Criteria Following Mass Withdrawals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Deposit outflows from small and midsize banks have stabilized. Depositors seem less concerned with losing uninsured money now that the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp) has stepped in to insure all deposits at two banks: Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. Instead, depositors want higher returns.

Via money market accounts and other fixed-income instruments, savers have access to beefy and low-risk rates of return well above the yield on bank-held deposits. Note that banks are seeking fewer cash infusions from the Federal Reserve. Borrowing from the central bank’s emergency facilities has stabilized recently, while short-term borrowing from the Fed has returned closer to normal levels.

Still, there are many signs of rising anxiety about banking conditions among lenders. Recent surveys of senior loan officers show a sharp tightening of lending terms. The expectation of a slower economy and labor market has forced lenders to set aside funds for potential loan losses. Lenders will also pull back from riskier products and markets, restricting consumer credit.

