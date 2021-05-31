Banks' stress test results will show need for action - ECB's Visco

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The results of a banking health check the European Central Bank will publish this summer will sound a wake-up call for lenders to take action even if they are unlikely to hold any surprises, ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco said.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Visco said supervisors were engaged in a constant dialogue with the banks they oversee, and know their situation in detail.

The stress tests check lenders' ability to weather a number of extremely negative economic shocks.

"I would be surprised if the stress tests were telling us something that we don't already know," Visco said.

However, they "are useful also to engage further and add to the exchanges that we have with bank administrators. And they have to realise that once you have the results then you need action," he added.

Turning to banking consolidation, Visco said exploiting economies of scale was useful for lenders, but there was no need for "megabanks" because a situation where banks are "too big to fail" should be avoided.

A cross-border perspective in banking mergers is useful, he said, although a level playing field across Europe is necessary for these kinds of deals to take place.

"We have a new world in front of us and we have to consider this world with open minds and open borders," the Bank of Italy chief said.

It is important not to combine banks' weaknesses but to make the most of different experiences and prospects, he added.

"Too big to fail is not something that is desirable ... (but) considering a little bit more cross-border ... is important."

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

