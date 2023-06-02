News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

Banks stocks gain after US Congress averts historic debt default

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 02, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks rose on Friday after the U.S. Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and averted a historic default.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup C.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Bank of America BAC.N gained between 2.2% and 3.8%

Their mid-sized counterparts, Charles Schwab SCHW.N, PNC Financial PNC.N, Regions Financial RF.N, US Bancorp USB.N, and PacWest Bancorp PACW.N, gained between 2.9% and 12%.

Meanwhile, a key jobs data on Friday highlighted a cooling in wage inflation that reinforced bets that the central bank will steer clear of a rate hike this month.

Fed funds futures trading showed an over 70% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its June 13-14 policy meeting. FEDWATCH

Banks stocks typically fall out of favor after expectations of rate hikes are lowered because their profits take a hit when interest rates dwindle.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
GS
MS
C
WFC
BAC
SCHW
PNC
RF
USB
PACW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.