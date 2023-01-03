US Markets

Banks should be more cautious on crypto contagion risks, U.S. regulators warn

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 03, 2023 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

By Hannah Lang

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Banks should be aware of key risks associated with cryptocurrency, including legal uncertainties and inaccurate or misleading disclosures by digital asset firms, U.S. bank regulators said on Tuesday, less than two months after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX stunned financial circles.

In their first joint statement on crypto, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also said that they have safety and soundness concerns with bank business models that have concentrated exposure to the crypto sector, or those that are highly concentrated in crypto-related activities.

The agencies added that banks' issuing or holding crypto tokens that are stored on a public, decentralized network are "highly likely" to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices, potentially dealing a blow to several banks’ efforts to provide crypto services to their customers.

The statement comes after months of hesitancy from the banking regulators to issue uniform guidance or rules on cryptocurrency, even as banks have expressed a desire for increased regulatory clarity.

The OCC has previously said banks must obtain regulatory approval before engaging in certain crypto-related activities, such as holding tokens on behalf of clients, while the Fed has instructed banks to notify their supervisors before moving forward with any efforts involving crypto.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.