Banks shine as European stock market rally resumes

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 1.2% by 0722 GMT, led by a 3% jump in bank stocks .SX7P. Insurers .SXIP, automakers .SXAP and travel stocks .SXTP also rose more than 2%.

Global equity markets have climbed strongly this week, with Wall Street indexes nearing record levels as investors focussed on re-opening of economies.

The STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs, but has recovered more than 37% from March lows as fresh stimulus plans for Europe spurred a move into economically sensitive cyclical sectors.

British Airways owner-IAG ICAG.L and easyJet EZJ.L jumped nearly 9%, topping gains on the STOXX 600.

