Banks Rebound (But Doubt Remains)

Banks like First Citizens and First Republic Bank saw their shares rebound on Monday morning two weeks after the largest U.S. banking collapse since the global financial crisis. But some are saying we aren’t out of the woods yet.

First Citizens announced on Monday that it agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Following this announcement, shares of First Citizens rose more than 40% after markets opened.

Meanwhile, shares of First Republic went up by 25% in premarket trading on Monday after a consortium of banks gave the struggling bank a $30 billion lifeline . Following the sudden collapse of SVB and Signature Bank, it originally looked as though First Republic would be next , as its stock price had fallen nearly 62% over the course of trading on March 13.

These moves suggest that the banking crisis may be coming to a close in the U.S. But not everyone is bullish.

In an interview with CBS’s “ Face the Nation ,” Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said that the banking crisis could tip the U.S. towards a recession.

“It definitely brings us closer right now,” Kashkari said. “What’s unclear for us is how much of these banking stresses are leading to a widespread credit crunch. And then that credit crunch, just as you said, would then slow down the economy.”

Navigating Choppy Waters With Active Management

In times of uncertainty, an active manager with a proven track record can help navigate choppy waters. While passive strategies lack the flexibility to adapt to changing market environments, active ETFs can offer the potential to outperform benchmarks and indexes. Plus, active managers with greater resources and greater scope benefit from economies of scale, which can often translate to better returns.

“During times of market uncertainty, advisors can turn to actively managed ETFs that offer security selection benefits as well as liquidity, tax efficiency, and ease of use,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

As part of its lineup of active ETFs , T. Rowe Price offers a suite of actively managed equity ETFs, including the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) , the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) , the T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) , the T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) , and the T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) .

T. Rowe Price has been in the investing business for over 80 years through conducting field research firsthand with companies, utilizing risk management, and employing a bevy of experienced portfolio managers carrying an average of 22 years of experience.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Active ETF Channel .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.