Banks, real estate stocks drag Australian shares lower ahead of data-heavy week

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Tuesday tracking overnight Wall Street losses, led by banking and real estate stocks, as investors awaited key local and U.S. inflation data due later in the week for clues on central banks' interest rate path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,800.60 by 0029 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Monday.

Investors are focussed on Australia's February consumer price index data due on Wednesday, and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, on Friday.

Meanwhile, a survey found that Australian consumer sentiment eased from 20-month highs in March. It followed a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting last week, where it kept rates steady and toned down its tightening bias.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ fell 0.1%, with three of the "Big Four" banks retreating between 0.6% and 0.8%. However, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX was up 0.3%.

Real estate stocks .AXRE slipped 0.8%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ shed 1.1%, and were on track for their worst day since March 15.

Tech majors Wisetech Global WTC.AX and Xero XRO.AX fell as much as 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD rose as much as 1% on rising gold prices. GOL/

Gold miners Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX gained as much as 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Tracking global oil prices, the energy sub-index .AXEJ advanced as much as 0.8%. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were up as much as 1.1% and 0.8%.

Premier Investments PMV.AX jumped as much as 9.3% to a record high, after the specialty retailer said it was exploring a demerger and separate listing of its Smiggle and Peter Alexander brands as part of an ongoing strategic review.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,025.84.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.