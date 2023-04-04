US Markets
GS

Banks pull off biggest junk bond issue since banking crisis

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 04, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Matt Tracy and Abigail Summerville for Reuters ->

By Matt Tracy and Abigail Summerville

April 4 (Reuters) - A Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N-led group of banks successfully completed on Tuesday the biggest issuance of a junk bond since last month's banking crisis began, indicating that investor appetite for this risky debt is starting to recover.

The 33-bank group sold roughly $3.8 billion of new bonds issued by software maker Citrix Systems for 79 cents on the dollar, in line with what they asked for, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bonds carry a 9% coupon, a 14% yield and call protection through September 2025.

The new Citrix bonds will refinance most of a $3.95 billion unsecured bridge loan that helped private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquire the cloud software maker for $16.5 billion in September 2022. The loan would have matured in September 2023.

Goldman Sachs and Vista declined to comment. Citrix and Evergreen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The market for junk-rated debt had largely shut down following the failures last month of U.S. regional banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the forced sale of Credit Suisse Group AG to Swiss peer UBS Group AG UBSG.S.

Issuance of junk bonds in the U.S. dropped from $13.9 billion in February to $4.45 billion in March, according to Informa, as the market turmoil soured the risk appetite of investors.

The sale marks the last chunk of Citrix buyout debt on banks' books, according to one of the sources. A steep rise in interest rates had made it difficult for banks to sell that debt.

Banks are also expected to market to investors a portion of the $5.4 billion in debt which last year financed auto parts supplier Tenneco's buyout by Apollo Global Management APO.N.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington and Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com; Abigail.Summerville@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.