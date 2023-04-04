Banks pull off biggest junk bond issue since banking crisis

By Matt Tracy and Abigail Summerville

April 4 (Reuters) - A Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N-led group of banks successfully completed on Tuesday the biggest issuance of a junk bond since last month's banking crisis began, indicating that investor appetite for this risky debt is starting to recover.

The 33-bank group sold roughly $3.8 billion of new bonds issued by software maker Citrix Systems for 79 cents on the dollar, in line with what they asked for, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bonds carry a 9% coupon, a 14% yield and call protection through September 2025.

The new Citrix bonds will refinance most of a $3.95 billion unsecured bridge loan that helped private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquire the cloud software maker for $16.5 billion in September 2022. The loan would have matured in September 2023.

Goldman Sachs and Vista declined to comment. Citrix and Evergreen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The market for junk-rated debt had largely shut down following the failures last month of U.S. regional banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the forced sale of Credit Suisse Group AG to Swiss peer UBS Group AG UBSG.S.

Issuance of junk bonds in the U.S. dropped from $13.9 billion in February to $4.45 billion in March, according to Informa, as the market turmoil soured the risk appetite of investors.

The sale marks the last chunk of Citrix buyout debt on banks' books, according to one of the sources. A steep rise in interest rates had made it difficult for banks to sell that debt.

Banks are also expected to market to investors a portion of the $5.4 billion in debt which last year financed auto parts supplier Tenneco's buyout by Apollo Global Management APO.N.

