Banks need bolder message on liquidity in a crisis, BoE official says

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England may need to be bolder in encouraging banks to tap their capital and liquidity buffers in times of market crises to ensure continuity in lending to households and businesses, one of its senior officials said on Thursday.

Banks were reluctant to use up some of their capital buffers during extreme market volatility after economies went into lockdowns to fight COVID-19 in March 2020, an issue global regulators are already studying.

But Victoria Saporta, the Bank of England's executive director for prudential policy, said banks were also reluctant to go below the minimum threshold for their liquidity buffers.

"The regulatory messages in support of liquidity buffer usability communicated before and during the pandemic were on their own insufficient to address banks' reluctance to use their liquid assets," Saporta said in a speech.

"If we would like to change this, we may need to be bolder. One way to proceed would be to learn from our experience with capital buffers," she said.

The reluctance of banks to absorb part of a market stress by tapping liquid assets, such as bonds, implied that central banks had to intervene in markets more quickly, Saporta said.

The Bank of England and other central banks had to inject liquidity into markets at the start of the pandemic because a "dash for cash" shrank liquidity.

"I feel that here, we might not have got the balance quite right: maybe the system is relying a bit more than is appropriate on central banks to jump in super quickly and in size," she said.

