Banks, miners push Aussie shares higher as Fed official hints at moderate hikes

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Friday, led by gains from mining and banking stocks as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official and prospects of an economic recovery in China lifted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% higher at 7,283.60. However, for the week, the benchmark shed 0.3%.

A "slow and steady" approach with quarter-point interest rate hikes, for now, would be the appropriate course of action, boosting risk appetite, a Fed official had said on Thursday.

"The reignited optimism also supported the Australian market to shrug off the cloud in the past four days," said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG Markets.

Data released on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity in China expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, exceeding analysts' estimates.

It indicated that the Chinese economy is recovering strongly and will bolster the demand for Australian commodities, said Chen.

The mining stocks index .AXMM rose for four consecutive days, posting a 4.4% rise this week, its best week since Jan 6. Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Investors are now awaiting a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting next week, where a fifth consecutive 25 basis points interest rate hike is widely expected, according to a Reuters poll.

Separately, Australia's competition regulator granted interim authorisation to Qantas Airways QAN.AX and its budget arm Jetstar for the continued coordination of two Jetstar Asian-based joint ventures.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,868.79 points. For the week, it fell 0.3% to post a fourth straight week of losses.

($1 = 1.6072 New Zealand dollars)

