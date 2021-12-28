Banks, miners drive Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high

By 0012 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had risen 1% to 7,496, their highest since Sept. 9, driven by gains in banks and miners. Financial markets in Australia and New Zealand were closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which had risen nearly 13% this year by last close, was set for a fifth straight session of gains, even as Australia recorded another record surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ rose as much as 1.6% to their highest since Nov. 17, with the so-called "Big Four" banks up between 1% and 1.7%.

Commonwealth bank of Australia CBA.AX advanced as much as 1.6% to its highest since Nov. 17, while Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX jumped 1.7% to its highest in more than a month.

Miners .AXMM rose as much as 1% to their highest in nearly four months, with Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX and Perenti Global PRN.AX jumping 5.1% and 6.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.1% after crude oil prices settled higher overnight, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. O/R

Major oil and gas explorer Santos STO.AX added 1.5%, while Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX rose as much as 2.2% to its highest in nearly two weeks.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ jumped as much as 1.2% and were set for their sixth straight session of gains.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 .SPX closed slightly lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam and investors weighed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. .N

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to a six-week high of 12,995.63.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

