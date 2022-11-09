Banks, miners drag Australian shares down ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak, with mining and financial stocks weighing the most, as investors maintained a cautious stance and awaited key U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.5% at 6,954.8 points, as of 2340 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Wednesday.

Domestic equities tracked Wall Street lower as investors focused on U.S. midterm election results and inflation data due later in the day for more clarity on the pace of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening. .N

Australian energy stocks .AXEJ lost nearly 2%, being the top percentage loser in the benchmark. Index majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped 3.1% and 2%, respectively.

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would affect fuel demand. O/R

Local mining index .AXMM also traded in red, with giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX declining between 1.9% and 2.6%. The index lost around 1.8%, and was the biggest drag in the benchmark.

Financials .AXFJ dropped 0.6%, with all "Big Four" banks losing between 0.3% and 2%. Asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AXrejected a sweetened $1.19 bln buyout offer from EQT-owned Barings Private Equity Asia and Regal Partners RPL.AX.

Bucking the sombre mood, shares of Origin Energy ORG.AX, Australia's no.2 power producer, soared as much as 40.3% after the company backed an A$18.4 billion ($11.8 billion) non-binding buyout offer from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,117.49 points.

An internal review of New Zealand's central bank decisions over the past five years found that easing in monetary policy was largely warranted over the pandemic but that with hindsight monetary policy should have been tightened earlier in 2021

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

