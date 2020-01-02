Banks Might Be Ready to Join the Fintech Buyout Binge

Banks are natural buyers of fintechs but haven’t really taken part in M&A as of yet. That may change in 2020.

Expect fintech deals, particularly payments, to be a big part of the M&A market in 2020.

Last year, three huge mergers—Fiserv $22 billion acquisition of First Data, Fidelity National Information Services’s $35 billion buy of WorldPay and Global Payments $21.5 billion combination with TSYS—consolidated the payments market. The transactions have already lead to further deal making as the companies look to shed duplicate divisions or old tech. For example, Fiserv in December agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in its investment services business to Motive Partners for about $510 million.

Consolidation will likely spur banks in 2020 to hunt for deals, particularly payments companies. Banks have the scale, distribution and balance sheets to become buyers of fintechs this year, according to Mark Palmer and Andrew Harte, analysts with BTIG. The successful IPO of Bill.com, which rose more than 60 percent in its first day, may boost this trend, particularly in payments, Palmer and Harte said in a Jan. 2 note.

Big U.S. banks are more likely to buy large financial services companies or payment processors with significant earnings and reasonable multiples, than high-growth disrupters like MoneyLion, Chime or Varo Money that are burning cash, said Steve McLaughlin, founder and CEO of FT Partners. "There is less of a likelihood that banks will buy a highflier due to high valuations and fear of a culture clash, unless some creative structuring can be put into the mix," he said.

Of course, there are always exceptions. JPMorgan Chase in July completed its $600 million buy of InstaMed, a health-care payments technology company. Deals like InstaMed are “few and far between,” said McLaughlin, whose FT Partners advised InstaMed on its sale to JP Morgan.

There’s also Bank of America, which may be on the lookout for payments deals this year. In July, BofA said it was dissolving its joint venture with First Data that handled debit and credit card payments for merchants. BofA plans to build out its own merchant services business, which could include acquisitions.

In 2020, look for private equity to remain a strong buyer and seller of fintech companies, particularly payments. Cash-rich strategics will also be searching for deals. Fleetcor and Wex may be acquirers in 2020, the BTIG analysts said. The two firms are seen scooping up smaller, venture-backed companies, the note said.

They’re not the only ones. Potential takeout candidates include ACI Worldwide, i3 Verticals, and Repay Holdings, Palmer and Harte said. Affinipay, backed by Great Hill Partners, is on the block, Barron’s has reported. GTCR has also hired William Blair to handle inbound interest for Paya, the company formerly known as Sage Payment Solutions, PE Hub said.

A spokeswoman for BofA declined to comment. Spokespeople for Fleetcor, Wex, ACI, i3 and Repay could not be reached for comment.

