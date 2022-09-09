Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday, with banks extending gains a day after the European Central Bank reinforced its fight against inflation with a rate hike, while higher metal prices supported mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.6% by 0718 GMT, with banks .SX7P climbing 1.3%. Miners .SXPP rose nearly 3%, as prices of London copper were set for their best weekly gain in six against a softer dollar. MET/L

The ECB delivered an unprecedented 75-basis-point interest rate hike on Thursday, in its clearest signal yet that it is not backing down against soaring inflation.

Investors looked forward to a meeting by energy ministers from European Union countries later in the day, where they will figure out solutions from a long list of possible measures to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices as winter approaches.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

