Banks lead fall in Japanese stocks; investors cautious about earnings, BOJ

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, pressured by overnight declines on Wall Street, as worries resurfaced about the health of the banking sector, as well as a possible U.S. recession.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the domestic earnings season getting into full swing from Thursday, and new Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's first policy decision on Friday.

The Nikkei .N225, which had hit an eight-month high at 28,806.69 on Tuesday, retreated 0.71% to end the day at 28,416.47. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 172 fell versus 51 that rose, with two flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX slumped 0.89% to 2,023.90.

The market consensus is that the BOJ will keep policy unchanged this week, but investors are still wary of surprises, like the unexpected doubling of the 10-year bond yield policy band in December.

More than 100 companies report results on Thursday, with the tally almost doubling on Friday.

"I think the risks are tilted towards the upside" for Japanese stocks, Daiwa Securities equity strategist Kenji Abe said, who predicts no action by the BOJ on Friday.

"I expect some companies to announce share buybacks this week and in May, and that is likely to push up equities," with the Nikkei challenging 29,000 in the near term, he said.

Banks .IBNKS.T led losses among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, slumping 2.05% after First Republic Bank reported plunging deposits.

Concordia Financial Group 7186.T was the worst performing financial stock on the Nikkei, dropping 2.71%.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T dropped 2.57% after reporting late Tuesday that it would take a one-time charge of about $78 million related to slowing sales at its China unit.

Away from the Nikkei, space startup ispace Inc 9348.T fell by its 20% daily limit after saying overnight that its lunar lander failed to touch down successfully on the moon's surface.

(Editing by Rashmi Aich; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

