Banks keep Australian shares afloat; U.S. inflation, Fed meet in focus

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, supported by heavyweight banking stocks, ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day that will give investors hints about the Federal Reserve's pace of future interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO jumped 0.3% to 7,203.30 at the close of trade. The benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Monday.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for November due later today, with core CPI expected to slow to 6.1% from 6.3% and headline inflation dropping to 7.3%. MKTS/GLOB

Azeem Sheriff, a market analyst at CMC Markets, said continuous or consecutive data points are needed to suggest that inflation is meaningfully coming down and not fluctuating.

"We are past the peak (of inflation), that's pretty much certain," added Sheriff.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of this year on Dec 13-14. FEDWATCH

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised rates by 300 basis points so far this year, taking the key cash rate to a decade-high of 3.1%, with analysts split on whether rates will reach 3.35% or 3.6% depending on the RBA's moves at its meetings in February and March.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 1.4% with the "big four" banks gaining between 1% and 2.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.2% as oil prices rose on the back of U.S. supply concerns and hopes for returning China demand. O/R

Both Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 0.1%.

Meanwhile, miners .AXMM retreated 1.5% as iron ore futures fell on curbed optimism about China's demand prospects in 2023. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 1.5% and 4.2%.

Separately, Australia's corporate regulator said it is suing 11 current and former directors and officers of casino operator Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX for poor management and money-laundering risks. The stock was up 0.39%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.8% to finish the session at 11,601.42.

