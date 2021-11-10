Banks, IT stocks drag Indian shares as global inflation worries linger

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by banks and IT stocks, while investor sentiment also slipped on weak global cues stemming from worries over rising inflation.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.33% to 17,957.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.31% to 60,163.28 by 0353 GMT.

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight, while Asian shares slumped after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK fell 0.53% and was on course for its fourth straight session of losses. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS was down 1.1%.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT was 0.46% lower, tracking its second straight sessions of losses. Tech Mahindra TEML.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS fell about 1.1% each.

Shares of Zomato ZOMT.NS rose 2.5%, after the company posted quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.

