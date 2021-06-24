Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe - Bloomberg Law

Adds banks' response, background

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

At least part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust division, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3dcAMed)

Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, leaving banks nursing heavy losses and sparking a fire sale of shares including ViacomCBS VIAC.O and Discovery Inc DISCA.O.

The blowup cost big global banks including Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Nomura Holdings 8604.T, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE more than $10 billion in losses.

The banks declined to comment, while the DOJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

