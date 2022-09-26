Banks in the euro zone will have to raise provisions to cope with economic slowdown

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone will have to raise provisions to cope with the consequences of the economic slowdown due to the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, ECB Vice-president Luis De Guindos said on Monday.

"The economic slowdown will lead to a potential increase in insolvencies (...) we are already trying to get the banks to bring forward their plans because it is going to have an impact without a doubt," De Guindos said.

"Let's not be blinded by the short term effect, banks will have to increase provisions," he added, recognizing a short-term boost for banks from higher interest rates.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.