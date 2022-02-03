Banks in India act against Future Retail for missing payments

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Future Retail have started classifying the retailer as a "non-performing asset" after the company missed payments due to the banks, they told the country's Supreme Court in a filing seen by Reuters.

The lenders also said they would be required by law to provision 80-90 billion Indian rupees ($1.07-$1.20 billion) in their books on account of the default by the retail giant.

Future last month challenged its lenders in the top court to avoid facing insolvency proceedings or classifying the company as a defaulter, after it missed making certain payments on its loans.

Future argues it is unable to sell assets and make payments due to its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Sam Holmes)

