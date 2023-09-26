News & Insights

Banks in EU largely comply with 'Basel Endgame', says watchdog

September 26, 2023

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Banks in the European Union already largely meet stricter global capital requirements ahead of a 2028 deadline, with the shortfall now down to 600 million euros ($635.8 million), the bloc's banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

The global Basel Committee agreed additional capital requirements in 2017, the last leg of its revamp of core mandatory buffers after lenders had to be bailed out during the global financial crisis of 2008.

The EU, along with Britain and the United States, is now putting the final Basel requirements into its rule books.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Tuesday published the results of its monitoring exercise of 157 banks across the EU at the end of 2022, which scrutinised how they were implementing Basel rules.

