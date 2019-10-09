Banks help FTSE 100 bounce back despite U.S.-China trade jitters

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 rises 0.2%

GVC gains after forecast upgrade

Just Eat tops blue-chip risers

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gains in financial shares helped London stocks stage a recovery on Wednesday, even as the U.S.-China relationship strained ahead of a critical two-day meeting where the economic powerhouses will try to reach a resolution on trade.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE edged up 0.1% by 0705 GMT, while the FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.2%.

Just Eat JE.L climbed 1.4% to top gainers on the blue-chip bourse after its Dutch rival Takeaway.com TKWY.AS reported a surge in quarterly orders.

Among midcaps, GVC GVC.L added 3%. The Ladbrokes owner boosted its annual core earnings target for the second time in three months on robust demand in its betting shops despite tighter regulation.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.