Banks, healthcare stocks help Australian shares snap 5-day losing streak

By Roshan Thomas

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded 1% on Friday after a five-session losing streak, boosted by banking and healthcare stocks in a broad-based risk-on rally, even as globally investors tempered their expectations for early interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO finished 1% higher at 7,421.2, marking its best day since mid-December. For the week, the benchmark fell 1%.

Globally, traders have been dialling back their expectations for a rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in March, prompted by economic data that suggests rates may have to stay higher for a longer period.

Markets now see a near 55% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, compared with about 70% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Analysts at Westpac predicted the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates later than its peers, and expect the central bank to reach that point around its September meeting.

The heavyweight banking sector .AXFJ was the top boost to the benchmark on Friday, advancing 1.1% to end the day at its highest since late April 2022. All the "Big Four" banks gained between 0.7% and 1.5%.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.4% in their best day since late December. However, the sub-index recorded its third consecutive weekly loss, shedding more than 4% amid weak commodity prices. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX added 0.9% and 2%, respectively, on Friday. MET/LIRONORE/

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ gained 2.1%, with heavyweight biotech firm CSL Ltd CSL.AX advancing 2.2%.

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX, Australia's top independent coal miner, advanced 3.8% to end the day at its highest level since Feb. 8 last year. The coal miner reported a near 4% jump in its quarterly production.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.2% to 11,666.07.

Analysts expect the country's fourth-quarter inflation due next week to come in below the central bank's projection. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged next month, with analysts at UBS predicting a rate cut in August this year.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.