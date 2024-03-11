News & Insights

Banks, gold stocks lift Australian shares; Alumina up on accepting $2.2 bln bid

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 11, 2024 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Aaditya Govind Rao for Reuters

Corrects currency in paragraph 10 to USD from AUD

March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as the gains in banking and gold stocks countered the losses in energy firms, and miner Alumina jumped on accepting a $2.2 billion buyout offer, while investors awaited a U.S. inflation data for more policy clues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.3% to 7,729.7, by 0014 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Monday.

U.S. February consumer price data - a key measure for core inflation - is due later in the day, with markets expecting a monthly increase of 0.4% and 3.1% year on year.

This could also suggest whether the Federal Reserve can begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

In Sydney, gold miners .AXGD rose as much as 2.7%, set for their best day in a week, tracking a stronger bullion. Sector major Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 2.5%. GOL/

Financials .AXFJ jumped 1.2%, with the "big four" banks rising between 0.5% and 1.7%.

Investment firm Future Generation Australia FGX.AXtapped former central bank governor Philip Lowe as its new chairman. Shares were down 0.4%.

Technology firms .AXIJ were up 0.4%, while healthcare .AXHJ was flat.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM were flat, with BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX down 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Alumina AWC.AX gained 8.7% to hit its highest level since August, after agreeing to a $2.2 billion takeover bid from Alcoa AA.N.

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX jumped as much as 4.8% as it signed a supply deal with China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group 002497.SZ .

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 0.7% to hit their lowest level since Dec. 8, as oil prices remained mixed over Middle East supply concerns. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX shed 0.7% while Santos STO.AX slipped 0.5%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slid 0.5% to 11,815.52.

Air New Zealand AIR.NZ was flat, after the airline announced it was pausing its Auckland to Chicago non-stop service.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
