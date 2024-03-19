Banks, energy stocks push Australian shares higher; Fed decision in focus

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, supported by financials and energy stocks, while investors turn their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting that is expected to give clues about the pace at which it will likely lower interest rates this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,720.1 points by 1208 GMT, on track for a third day of gains, if trend holds. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

In line with market's expectations, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady on Tuesday, signalling an easing in its hawkish tone from February meeting minutes.

"The board is not ruling anything in or out," the RBA said in a statement, compared with its previous note citing "a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out".

Financial markets are now considering the chance that the Fed might reduce the number of projected rate cuts this year to two from three on the back of last week's stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

Back in Sydney, financial stocks .AXFJ weighed in on the bourse, rising 0.4% with the "Big Four" banks adding between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Trailing behind, energy stocks .AXEJ advanced nearly 1% to a month-high on oil prices rising to multi-month highs for the second straight session after attacks on Russian refineries raised concerns regarding global petroleum supplies. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM edged 0.1% higher, with iron prices to a near one-week high amid growing interest for stockpiling in top consumer China. IRONORE/

Top miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX rose 0.4%, 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 2%, as bullion prices receded on a strong dollar. /GOL

Shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX lost 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Among company news, South32 S32.AX retreated as much as 3.5% to a one-month low after the company withdrew its fiscal 2024 forecast for Australian manganese production.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,803.42 points.

