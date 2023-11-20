Banks, energy stocks boost Australian shares

By Roshan Thomas

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Monday, led by banking and energy stocks, while market sentiment remained upbeat on hopes that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 0.13% higher at 7,058.4 points. It fell 0.13% on Friday.

Investors are now focused on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates, although comments from top Fed officials do not completely rule out the possibility of more hikes.

On the domestic front, the Australian central bank's November policy meeting minutes on Tuesday will provide further clues on its policy stance.

Financials .AXFJon the domestic bourse rose around 0.6%, with the 'Big Four' banks climbing between 0.6% and 0.8%.

Banks have risen as the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Fed are possibly done raising rates for 2023, said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.3%, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses, after oil prices extended gains. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained around 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX advanced 1.2% after it hired Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS to overhaul its clearing and settlement software.

In contrast, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.6% on lower overnight bullion prices. Northern Star Resources NST.AX dropped 2.5%, while St Barbara SBM.AX dropped 2.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ eased 0.1%, with investment services provider Computershare CPU.AX and software maker Xero XRO.AX falling 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.27% higher at 11,207.46 points.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

