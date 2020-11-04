US Markets
NG

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Nov 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was up 0.2%.

Banks .FTNMX8350 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks fell between 2.8% and 3.5% after leading a surge in UK stock markets earlier this week on bets of a decisive victory that could pave way for more economic stimulus.

Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the election with millions of votes still uncounted after Biden said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

Among individual stocks, Marks & Spencer Group Plc MKS.L rose 0.9% after the retailer posted a smaller-than expected first-half loss as COVID-19 pandemic hammered its clothing sales.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular