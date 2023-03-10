Banks drag European shares to seven-week low

By Ankika Biswas and Susan Mathew

March 10 (Reuters) - European shares slid to a seven-week low on Friday as financial stocks led a broader market rout after a warning from a U.S. bank triggered worries over the sector's balance sheet resilience in the face of rising interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed the day 1.4% lower and the week down 2.3%, its steepest weekly fall so far this year.

Banks .SX7P fell 3.8%, the biggest one-day fall in nine months, as HSBC HSBA.L, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Barclays BARC.L, Unicredit CRDI.MI and Commerzbank CBKG.DE dropped between 2.6% and 7.4%.

Credit Suisse's CSGN.S shares hit a and the financial services index .SXFP dropped 2.8%.

The sell-off was sparked by U.S. tech specialist Silicon Valley Bank's SIVB.Ofailed scramble for fresh capital, after losing $1.8 billion selling a package of bonds to meet depositor demands for cash.

"European banks are groaning under the weight of worry about how much value their large bond holdings will have dropped by," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Maybe they'll start to stabilise over the next few sessions, unless another contagion takes place."

There was some brief comfort from data signalling a cooling U.S. labour market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks earlier this week.

Focus will shift to the European Central Bank next week, which is expected to hike its key lending rate by 50 bps.

The ECB's terminal interest rate will be much higher than thought earlier, a Reuters poll showed, as stubbornly high inflation pushes policymakers to be more aggressive.

Analysts at TD Securities expect the ECB to drop its forward guidance and projections to show lower headline inflation and stronger core inflation and growth.

Among other notable movers on Friday, ASML Holding NV ASML.AS fell 1.3% on uncertainty over the Dutch government's new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China.

Software maker SAP SAPG.DE eased 0.9% after U.S. rival Oracle Corp ORCL.N quarterly revenue estimates.

Retailer CasinoCASP.PA slid 5.6% on a decline in fourth-quarter sales and profit, and Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE slumped 4.5% on a results miss despite a positive outlook.

Italy's defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI jumped 2.9%, the best performer on the STOXX 600, on its full-year orders and 2023 guidance beat.

Of the 238 STOXX 600 companies that have reported fourth-quarter earnings to date, more than half have topped estimates, Refinitiv data showed on Tuesday.

German consumer prices rose by an annual 9.3% in February, confirming preliminary data, while Spanish retail sales rose 5.5% in January, topping last month's growth.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 1.3% and Spain's IBEX .IBEX was down 1.5%.

