Banks Ditching Munis

Major U.S. banks have continued to reduce their holdings in state and local government debt, decreasing their exposure by $3 billion in the third quarter. This trend was led by JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, which together accounted for over half of the reduction.

Other institutions, including State Street, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, also cut back on their municipal bond investments. This marks the third consecutive quarter of declining investments, the longest such retreat since 1996, driven largely by the reduced tax benefits following the corporate tax cuts.

The banks' diminished demand has negatively impacted long-term municipal bonds, which have underperformed other maturities. However, the third-quarter reduction indicates a slower pace of the overall pullback compared to earlier in the year.

Finsum: Now might be an opportunity for those seeking value to consider munis as they are getting such little attention.

