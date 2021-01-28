Banks complying with ECB dividend cap, says ECB supervisor

Corrects personal pronoun in second paragraph

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are generally complying with the European Central Bank's cap on dividends, aimed at preserving capital to deal with pandemic-induced losses, but some are unhappy with how it is calculated, the ECB's top supervisor said on Thursday.

Asked about a possible merger between Italian banks UniCredit CRDI.MI and Monte Paschi BMPS.MI, Andrea Enria said it was not the ECB's job to organise "weddings" between banks but he hoped that recent consolidation would continue.

