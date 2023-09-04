Banks, commodity stocks drag Australian shares lower ahead of RBA decision

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, weighed down by commodity and banking stocks, as cautious traders awaited the central bank's key interest rate decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO retreated 0.4% to 7,287.9 as at 0032 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep rates unchanged when it meets later in the day, with inflation in the country showing signs of easing, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"The guidance that 'some further tightening of monetary policy may be required' is likely to remain, and we think risks remain that the inflation data over the next couple of months could see the RBA act on that tightening bias" National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

Mining stocks .AXMM slid 1.0%, with sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX falling 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD retreated 1.4% to hit one-week lows.

Heavyweight banking stocks .AXFJ slipped 0.4%, with the "big four" banks falling between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX was down 0.5% after Australia's corporate regulator said it was taking the lender to court over its alleged failure to respond to customers' financial hardship notices between 2015 and 2022, within the required administrative time frame.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.6%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX falling 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Packaging firm Orora Ltd ORA.AX said it would acquire French high-end glass bottle manufacturer Saverglass from private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O for an enterprise value of A$2.16 bln ($1.40 bln). Orora shares are suspended from trading since Aug. 30.

Qantas Airways QAN.AX edged 0.2% higher, after Australia's flagship carrier said its long-serving CEO Alan Joyce would exit two months earlier than previously flagged as the company battles a reputational turbulence.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.4% to 11,472.15.

