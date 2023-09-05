Banks, commodity stocks drag Australian shares down; RBA stands pat on rates

By Echha Jain

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged by banking and commodity stocks after the country's central bank warned of further monetary tightening while keeping the interest rates steady.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.1% lower at 7,314.30 after ending 0.6% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates steady at its September policy meeting for a third month after jacking up rates by 400 basis points since May last year, but left the door open for more hikes.

It would be a "huge mistake" for the RBA to hike rates for the balance of the year, said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking.

"Even with inflation coming off, the damage is certainly being done to the economy," said Smoling.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome, per a Reuters poll, given that inflation had eased more than expected and the pain of past tightening had yet to be felt.

"The longer the RBA stays on hold, the more likely the market will ignore the tightening bias (and this arguably has already happened)," UBS said in a note.

Financials .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX added 0.2%, each.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX fell 1.4% after Australia's corporate regulator said it was taking the bank to court for negligence over financial hardship notices.

Gold stocks .AXGD slipped 2%, logging their biggest percentage loss since Aug. 17 as bullion prices edged lower. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 0.5%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX slipped 3.7% after trading ex-dividend.

Meanwhile, Orora Ltd ORA.AX said it would buy premium French glass bottle maker Saverglass from Carlyle Group CG.O for A$2.16 billion ($1.39 billion). The shares are under voluntary suspension.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.7% lower at 11,437.25, its biggest fall since Aug. 21.

($1 = 1.5588 Australian dollars)

